4 Brooklyn Center officers hurt breaking up large skirmish

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say four Brooklyn Center police officers suffered minor injuries while breaking up a fight Tuesday that involved a large group of people.

Police said officers arrived on scene about 5 p.m. on a report of a clash among about 15 females, including several juveniles. While police were trying to clear the scene, a man showed up and began assaulting a homeowner. About that time, fights broke out among a gathering crowd, police said.

Several people were cited for various offenses and released, police said. The man who allegedly attacked the homeowner was arrested for obstructing the legal process with force and for fifth-degree assault.

None of the four officers required significant medical attention and there were no reports of injuries among those involved in the melee..

Officers from neighboring Robbinsdale, Crystal and Minneapolis and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist. A large police presence remained until the area was cleared after about an hour.

