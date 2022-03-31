Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

4 Brooklyn Center officers hurt breaking up large skirmish

Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say four Brooklyn Center police officers suffered minor injuries while breaking up a fight Tuesday that involved a large group of people.

Police said officers arrived on scene about 5 p.m. on a report of a clash among about 15 females, including several juveniles. While police were trying to clear the scene, a man showed up and began assaulting a homeowner. About that time, fights broke out among a gathering crowd, police said.

Several people were cited for various offenses and released, police said. The man who allegedly attacked the homeowner was arrested for obstructing the legal process with force and for fifth-degree assault.

None of the four officers required significant medical attention and there were no reports of injuries among those involved in the melee..

Officers from neighboring Robbinsdale, Crystal and Minneapolis and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist. A large police presence remained until the area was cleared after about an hour.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

This week's Pick of the Litter is Bean.
Pick of the Litter: Bean
Someone You Should Know: Renee Solomon Wise
Someone You Should Know: Renee Solomon Wise
FILE - MNDOT is hosting an open house to discuss the project planned for 2023 to improve the...
MnDOT hosts intersection improvement open house in St. Peter
Thanks for sharing your answers! Check out the video to see if you were featured!
QOTD (Results)
An external review of Minnesota’s response to days of civil unrest following the May 2020...
Report faults MPD during civil unrest