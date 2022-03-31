Your Photos
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University, Mankato in Mankato, Minn. The University has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education following an investigation into the university's so-called "MavPods"(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University - Mankato has reached an agreement with the U.S. department of education following an investigation into the university’s so-called “MavPods”

In a statement, the university says it: “worked with the DOE Office of Civil Rights, faculty experts and students to reach a solution that ensures the University fully complies with ADA requirements while also ensuring the MavPods are an asset that enhances the campus experience for all of our students and entire campus community.”

The department investigated after receiving a complaint that the study pods on campus weren’t handicap accessible as students had to climb a step to enter.

The university initially installed 100 pods using $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Four handicap-accessible pods were later installed following news of the federal complaint.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

