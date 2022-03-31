Your Photos
An Active But Milder Weather Pattern Ahead

By Joshua Eckl
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the short term, clouds clear out today becoming sunny for the second half of the afternoon. Highs today, remaining below normal but warming to near 40 with breezy northwesterly winds around 10-20 mph gusting to 30. Tonight, clear conditions continue with lows in the 20s, winds will lighten up but remain out of the northwest.

Friday will start off with plenty of sunshine, winds shift from the west to the southwest as highs climb into the upper 40s lower 50s. A shortwave will start to move into the region Friday afternoon/evening allowing for clouds to fill in from west to east. Within the short wave, a cold front will roll through allowing for light rain to develop Friday night. Light rain will continue Friday night into early Saturday as lows fall into the low to mid-30s.

Mild temps will continue throughout the weekend with another shot of light rain returning Sunday. In the long term, another rainy-stormy mid-week could be headed our way as we head into next week.

