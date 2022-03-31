Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve, according to a person familiar with the decision, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

The announcement could come as soon as Thursday, when the White House says Biden is planning to deliver remarks on his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices. The duration of the release hasn’t been finalized but could last for several months. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the decision.

News of the administration’s planning was first reported by Bloomberg.

High oil prices have not coaxed more production, creating a challenge for Biden. The president has seen his popularity sink as inflation reached a 40-year high in February and the cost of petroleum and gasoline climbed after Russia invaded Ukraine. Crude oil on Wednesday traded at nearly $105 a barrel, up from about $60 a year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference March 31. (Source: POOL/CNN)
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
The indictment charges the group with conspiring to violate federal firearms laws, among other...
3 Army soldiers, 9 others accused in gun trafficking ring
This week's Pick of the Litter is Bean.
Pick of the Litter: Bean
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutor: 4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot full of ‘rage’
Someone You Should Know: Renee Solomon Wise
Someone You Should Know: Renee Solomon Wise