Day four of Ayub Iman trial: details about the arrest of Iman

By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jurors are getting them inside look at the death investigation of Garad Roble. They spent Thursday hearing from the detectives who arrested Ayub Iman. Iman is being charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder for the 2019 death of Garad Roble.

Jurors were walked through the moments before the arrest of Iman.

On March 20, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigator Joel Johnson followed Iman using his cell phone to track his location. With one other person in the vehicle, Iman traveled from his house at 412 Waterview Lane NW to an apartment complex at the 2300 Block 18 1/2 Ave NW. Detective Johnson followed Iman the entire way and noticed the vehicle started making several turns, trying to get away from Johnson.

Johnson stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment building, arrested Iman and called in reinforcements. During Iman’s arrest, police confiscated two phones, an iPhone that was on Iman and a flip phone found under the floorboard of the vehicle he was arrested in.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office detective Dan Johnson was able to figure out the iPhone was activated a day after Roble’s body was discovered. As for the flip one, not much information could be found on that.

Jurors also heard from Iman’s mother. She took the stand and was asked two questions: Are you Iman’s mother and are you the subscriber on his phone? She answered yes to both of the questions.

Testimonies continue Friday.

