Different ways to get to Boston to support the Mavericks at Frozen Four

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are alternative travel methods available for fans wanting to make the trip to Boston to support the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team in the NCAA Frozen Four next week.

”Cheering for the Mavericks and it will be nice to see a Minnesota team in the championship, but we wished we could’ve gone. The pricing is just all over the place for different ways we can get there by train, bus or flying,” said CJ Mathis, a student at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

A lot of Minnesota State Mankato students are feeling the reality of the situation with Mavericks men’s hockey team shipping off to Boston.

That doesn’t mean that the students and members of The Herd, MSU’s student section, won’t be making some noise.

“Really quick turn around for us. It is more or less we would have to figure it out for ourselves and kind of scrape it together, which puts us in a tough spot for how expensive it is,” said Adam Klotz, a student at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

“I don’t really want to spend an arm and a leg to go there. We support the Mavericks no matter where we are, obviously, they won’t hear us, but we will be cheering them on,” Minnesota State University, Mankato student Collin Jutting added.

Even though it’s a little expensive, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a way to get to the East Coast. Available options include utilizing trains and buses, or even making the nearly 22-hour drive out there.

Fans can even get on an Amtrak train at the Union Depot in St. Paul for $192, which will get you to Beantown in a day and a half.

Fans can also jump on a Greyhound bus to Boston for around $216 as well. If none of those options work for you, there are ways to support the Mavericks in Mankato.

“We went to Rounders for the last game and that was a lot of fun and Buffalo Wild Wings was a fun time too. People were actually cheering and doing chants while we were there, so that is where I would rather go right now,” Mathis said.

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will take the ice against in-state rival Minnesota for a chance to play in the national championship game against the winner of the Michigan-Denver game. The puck will drop between the Mavericks and Gophers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.

