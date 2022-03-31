Emerald Ash Borer Found in Waseca County for first time

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald ash borer (EAB) has been found in Waseca County for the first time.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed that appearance after a local Department of Natural Resources (DNR) forester noticed woodpecker damage on several ash trees in Janesville.

MDA staff were able to find live EAB larvae and collect samples. Federal identification confirmed emerald ash borer.

Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this.

Woodpeckers feed on EAB larvae and woodpecker holes, like the ones spotted by DNR staff, and may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, EAB tunneling can cause the bark to split open.

Since this is the first appearance of EAB that has been identified in Waseca County, the MDA has enacted an emergency quarantine to restrict the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county.

The MDA issues quarantines for all counties known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

Virtual informational meetings for residents and tree care professionals will be held on Tues., Apr. 19.

Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session.

There are now 32 counties in the state with EAB.

