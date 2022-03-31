Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Extra patrols rolling out for April

State Patrol begins it’s extra enforcement of distracted driving tomorrow through the end of the month.
By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers are going to be seeing extra patrols out on the roads in the month of April.

State Patrol begins it’s extra enforcement of distracted driving tomorrow through the end of the month.

According to department of public safety distracted driving contributed to more than 39,000 crashes from 2017-2021 and an average of 28 deaths.

Legal consequences for violating the hands free law include $100 or more for a first offense, $300 for a second or subsequent offenses.

DPS reported 26 deaths from distracted driving in 2021.

This extra enforcement is in an effort to support the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety initiative.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

"I’m looking forward to them coming to Boston because I think they’ll open people’s eyes."
MSU gaining national exposure with second straight Frozen Four appearance
AVIAN INFLUENZA
Minnesota farmers feeling impacts of bird flu outbreak
Minnesota farmers feeling impacts of bird flu outbreak
MSU gaining national exposure with second straight Frozen Four appearance
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Olivia Cochran go after a loose ball during the...
South Carolina women top Louisville, advance to title game