Extra patrols rolling out for April

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers are going to be seeing extra patrols out on the roads in the month of April.

State Patrol begins it’s extra enforcement of distracted driving tomorrow through the end of the month.

According to department of public safety distracted driving contributed to more than 39,000 crashes from 2017-2021 and an average of 28 deaths.

Legal consequences for violating the hands free law include $100 or more for a first offense, $300 for a second or subsequent offenses.

DPS reported 26 deaths from distracted driving in 2021.

This extra enforcement is in an effort to support the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety initiative.

