Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Walz signs bill investing in ALS research

Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law Wednesday that will invest millions into research and caregiving support for ALS.
By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law Wednesday that will invest millions into research and caregiving support for ALS.

State Sen. David Tomassoni and ALS research advocates were among the crowd that joined the governor at Wednesday’s signing.

A total of $25 million will go toward ALS research and caregiver support programs.

Tomassoni took up the cause after announcing last year that he has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

His condition progressed rapidly, forcing him to serve in the state senate remotely this session.

About $20 million will go to research, prevention measures, treatment, causes and cures, with $5 million of the state funds going toward helping families care for ALS patients.

“A culmination of a lot of effort and support certainly on the part of senator Tomassoni and a number of legislators and senators, but also individuals who have been in this fight for years,”

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that results in progressive loss of motor control of voluntary muscles. It affects about 30,000 Americans every year.

At any one time, there’s an average of 450 Minnesotans living with ALS. The disease is always fatal. Right now, there is no known cure.

L3RD - 1 OR 2 LINE/NAME TITLE: |  |  | name | Jen Hjelle | CEO, ALS association MN, ND, SD  ...

“One of the things that tends to get overlooked when dealing with a disease like ALS is the impact that it has on the family. Often times it is the spouse, a parent, a child who takes on a full-time caregiving role for that person.>

ALS received $115 million back in 2014 when millions took part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which led to breakthroughs in gene studies for the disease.

The $25 million in funding is for Minnesota alone.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

This week's Pick of the Litter is Bean.
Pick of the Litter: Bean
Someone You Should Know: Renee Solomon Wise
Someone You Should Know: Renee Solomon Wise
FILE - MNDOT is hosting an open house to discuss the project planned for 2023 to improve the...
MnDOT hosts intersection improvement open house in St. Peter
Thanks for sharing your answers! Check out the video to see if you were featured!
QOTD (Results)
An external review of Minnesota’s response to days of civil unrest following the May 2020...
Report faults MPD during civil unrest