Gov. Walz signs bill investing in ALS research

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law Wednesday that will invest millions into research and caregiving support for ALS.

State Sen. David Tomassoni and ALS research advocates were among the crowd that joined the governor at Wednesday’s signing.

A total of $25 million will go toward ALS research and caregiver support programs.

Tomassoni took up the cause after announcing last year that he has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

His condition progressed rapidly, forcing him to serve in the state senate remotely this session.

About $20 million will go to research, prevention measures, treatment, causes and cures, with $5 million of the state funds going toward helping families care for ALS patients.

“A culmination of a lot of effort and support certainly on the part of senator Tomassoni and a number of legislators and senators, but also individuals who have been in this fight for years,”

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that results in progressive loss of motor control of voluntary muscles. It affects about 30,000 Americans every year.

At any one time, there’s an average of 450 Minnesotans living with ALS. The disease is always fatal. Right now, there is no known cure.

“One of the things that tends to get overlooked when dealing with a disease like ALS is the impact that it has on the family. Often times it is the spouse, a parent, a child who takes on a full-time caregiving role for that person.>

ALS received $115 million back in 2014 when millions took part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which led to breakthroughs in gene studies for the disease.

The $25 million in funding is for Minnesota alone.

