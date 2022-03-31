Iowa Lakes announces open forums with presidential search process

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) - The Iowa Lakes Community College Board of Trustees released the dates for final candidate interviews as part of the search process for the next president of Iowa Lakes.

Open forums will be held Tues., April 5 through Fri., April 8, in the auditoriums of both the Emmetsburg and Estherville Campuses.

The open forums are scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Emmetsburg Campus and 1:15 pm on the Estherville Campus every day.

The public is invited to attend, with the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback regarding each potential candidate.

For more information regarding the Presidential Search at Iowa Lakes, visit https://iowalakes.edu/about/employment/presidential-search/.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.