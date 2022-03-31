Medford Casey’s employee charged with stealing close to $50,000

MEDFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A Morristown woman is being charged with stealing close to $50,000 from her employer.

According to the criminal complaint, Beth Lamont, 35, would falsify payments for snow removal and mowing services then use gift cards to make up the losses.

Casey’s in Medford, Lamont’s employer, showed law enforcement 20 different videos showing Lamont allegedly entering payouts and activating gift cards over the course of six months.

According to the report, Lamont was not authorized to pay for the mowing or snow removal services.

The court date has been set for May 23rd Lamont has been charged with theft.

