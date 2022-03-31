Your Photos
Minnesota State Mankato students rally, march for Ukraine

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s International Student Association led a march Wednesday in solidarity with Ukraine.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s International Student Association led a march Wednesday in solidarity with Ukraine.

Recruiting the help of Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato, students gathered and marched around campus, pledging support for Ukraine and asking for peace.

Organizers said that the goal of the demonstration was to make the beliefs of the participating students clear and spark conversations about how conflicts halfway around the world can affect members of the community.

”We’re happy that these students decided to share their thoughts. We’re thankful that they decided to share their voices, and, unfortunately, some are not able to be here with us today, either because of the weather we’re experiencing or because they are overseas, but we are here to speak for them,” said Majd Alharbi of the Kearney International Center.

The march received support from Indivisible Greater Mankato, who provided speakers and supplies to aid the rally.

”They had come together, first around, like talking about Ukraine, and some Ukrainian students looking for some support, and out of those conversations emerged this real, I think kind of genuine understanding that war is impacting so many of our international students across the globe, not just in Ukraine,” said Jim Dimock of Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato.

The International Student Association intends to make this march the first in a series of events discussing international conflict.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

