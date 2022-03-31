Minnesota State ramps up preparations ahead of Frozen Four

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is nearly a week away from taking the ice in Boston for this year’s Frozen Four.

The team is playing some of its best hockey at the right time after topping Notre Dame in a 1-0 win after goaltender Dryden McKay picked up another shutout in his decorated career for the Mavericks.

The Richter Award finalist is a rock in the net for MSU and gives the entire team in front of him a boost.

”Having him there is a huge bonus for us. He brings a load of experience, he’s been back there, a rock for this program for four years now. Anytime you can have someone like that back there, it calms you down. You can go out and make mistakes, it’s a game of mistakes, it’s not going to be perfect every time you hop over the boards,” junior forward Ryan Sandelin said.

“Anytime you know you have someone back there as trustworthy as him, it amplifies a team and allows us to go out, relax and play our game,” he continued. “We’re going to need that going into Boston. The more even keel we can stay and the more we can stay within ourselves and trust each other, we’ll get success from that.”

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will take the ice against in-state rival Minnesota for a chance to play in the national championship game against the winner of the Michigan-Denver game. The puck will drop between the Mavericks and Gophers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.

