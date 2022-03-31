Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay named Hobey Hat Trick Finalist

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State senior goaltender Dryden McKay was named a Hobey Hat Trick Finalist Thursday for the second consecutive year.

McKay was recently named the CCHA Player of the Year and CCHA Goaltender of the Year for his efforts this season.

The Downers Grove, Ill., is also a top-three finalist for the Mike Richter Award.

A two-time All-American, McKay is 37-4-0 this season with a .934 save percentage and a 1.28 goals-against average.

The other two finalists also have ties to Minnesota.

Ben Meyers, who spent time with Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith during their trip to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, plays for the Minnesota Gophers. He played high school hockey at Delano.

Denver forward Bobby Brink was a standout at Minnetonka High School and helped lead Denver to the Frozen Four, where they will face Michigan next week. Brink was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

McKay has helped lead Minnesota State to two consecutive NCAA Frozen Fours, with the Mavericks scheduled to square off against Ben Meyers and the Minnesota Gophers Thursday, April 7, in the national semi-finals in Boston, Mass. The game will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

In addition to the three finalists, Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith and Michigan Tech forward Brian Halonen were among the final 10 candidates.

Since the first Hobey Baker Award in 1981, there have been 12 winners who are from Minnesota or played college hockey in Minnesota.

1981: Neal Broten (Gophers)

1984: Tom Kurvers (UMD)

1985: Bill Watson (UMD)

1988: Robb Stauber (Gophers)

1994: Chris Marinucci (UMD)

1996: Brian Bonin (Gophers)

2002: Jordan Leopold (Gophers)

2004: Junior Lessard (UMD)

2005: Marty Sertich (Colorado College, from Roseville)

2012: Jack Connelly (UMD)

2013: Drew LeBlanc (St. Cloud State)

2020: Scott Perunovich (UMD)

