MnDOT announces 2022 state construction projects

ST.PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 230 construction projects are planned for 2022 to support Minnesota’s roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) released the full list of projects for the year Thursday, which includes 184 road and bridge projects, and 51 multimodal projects that will improve airports, water ports and transit infrastructure.

“Minnesotans will soon see work zones popping up throughout the state,” said MnDOT Interim Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Each of these projects represents an investment in a more efficient and reliable transportation system for all people. As always, safety is MnDOT’s top priority – so we urge motorists to pay attention to signage in work zones, slow down, and put away distractions behind the wheel. Everyone, including our hardworking road and construction workers, deserves to get home safely.”

Significant projects this year include:

Continuing work on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls including reconstruction of southbound lanes, a new Highway 52/Highway 57 interchange, and completing a new Goodhue County Road 14 connection near Cannon Falls. Now in year two of a three-year project, work will also include replacing three bridges, adding new frontage roads, new reduced conflict intersections, and building a noise wall and install snow fence.

Beginning a two-year reconstruction of Highway 10 in Anoka, including replacing and repairing bridges to improve traffic flow, safety and providing better pedestrian and bicycle access.

Completing the two-year I-94 and I-35E project in St. Paul, including resurfacing, repairs to ramps and frontage roads, improved drainage and upgraded storm sewers, bridge rehabilitation, and improved pedestrian sidewalks.

Resurfacing Highway 77 between Bloomington and Minneapolis to provide a smoother ride, improve drainage and accessibility.

Beginning a three-year reconstruction of Highway 169 in Elk River, including four new interchanges that will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.

Continuing work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth to enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replacing aging infrastructure and improving freight mobility.

Improving 12.5 miles of Highway 23 from Foley to Milaca including resurfacing, a new roundabout in Foley, replacing and repairing drainage infrastructure, and improving intersections to improve safety and drainage.

Beginning the final stretch of expanding Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet. When finished in 2023, this project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes, and complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester that will improve capacity, safety and access along the corridor.

Constructing an overpass bridge on Highway 29 near Glenwood, including a new roundabout at Highway 29/160th Street, and switching traffic to the new alignment of Highway 55. Year two of construction begins April 11.

Improving Highway 212 in Glencoe including the construction of two reduced conflict intersections, installation of a permanent snow fence, and improved pedestrian access and safety.

Resurfacing and improving safety on Highway 71 north of Bemidji with eight redesigned intersections.

MnDOT says motorists should be prepared to encounter changing road conditions when approaching work zones. Drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

Drive undistracted. Cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – should be avoided in work zones.

Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Do the zipper merge.

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Find an overview of the 2022 state construction program, including maps and full project lists here.

