Poultry sales and exhibitions temporarily banned

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is banning all poultry sales and exhibitions temporarily as the state tries to quell the spread of the H5N1 avian flu.

The ban takes effect tomorrow and extends through May 1.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says it includes all poultry community sales, swaps, fairs and other events where poultry and susceptible birds are brought together.

Direct sales of baby poultry are still allowed under the temporary order.

At least five flocks have been confirmed to have some presence of H5N1 in Minnesota.

The department says it’s a high risk to poultry but low risk to the public and there is no food safety concerns.

