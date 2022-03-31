Report: State late in response to unrest after Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An external review of Minnesota’s response to days of civil unrest following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd found several weaknesses, including a lack of clear leadership early on as businesses were being destroyed and set ablaze.

The report by Wilder Research was commissioned by the Department of Public Safety and made public Thursday.

It says more research must be done to evaluate the role of racism in how law officers respond to civil unrest.

The report listed 20 recommendations for improvement.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says his agency has already implemented some of the changes, including improvements in communication and police accountability.

