Report: State late in response to unrest after Floyd killing

FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol purged e-mails and texts messages immediately after their response to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death last summer, according to court testimony in a lawsuit that alleges the State Patrol targeted journalists during the unrest.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An external review of Minnesota’s response to days of civil unrest following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd found several weaknesses, including a lack of clear leadership early on as businesses were being destroyed and set ablaze.

The report by Wilder Research was commissioned by the Department of Public Safety and made public Thursday.

It says more research must be done to evaluate the role of racism in how law officers respond to civil unrest.

The report listed 20 recommendations for improvement.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says his agency has already implemented some of the changes, including improvements in communication and police accountability.

