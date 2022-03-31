Your Photos
SNAP benefits end for Iowans April 1st, food banks preparing

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Food banks across the state of Iowa are preparing for an increase in visitors. That’s because pre-pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits return on April 1.

The Iowa Department of Human Services said SNAP benefits were increased by a minimum of $95 a month, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, to address food insecurity. According to the DHS, in 2022, nearly 141,000 households were getting SNAP assistance.

“It is not a total loss of SNAP benefits, but it is losing some of that money. So it may not be the rush that we expected in April but definitely by May, we feel like there will be an increase in that family...families with children that will be served,” said Jake Wanderschied, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

With SNAP benefits decreasing, the Food Bank of Siouxland is preparing for an increase in families utilizing the food bank to put food on the table.

“Through work with retailers, manufacturers, and donors we are increasing how much money we are spending on food to get more product in the warehouse so it is here and ready to help families,” said Wanderscheid.

In spite of inflation and supply chain issues, pantries across Iowa are still stocking up.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

