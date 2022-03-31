“This is truly a good day”: Sen. Tomassoni’s ALS bill is signed by Gov. Walz

ST. PAUL, MN. (KBJR 6) - It was an emotional afternoon on Wednesday as Gov. Tim Walz signed State Senator David Tomassoni’s ALS bill into law.

Tomassoni has served the Iron Range at the state capitol for 30 years.

But as he explained through voice automation technology during the bill signing, he’s retiring in January.

“You know, the Governor called me shortly after my diagnosis and told me he would support whatever I wanted,” Tomassoni said. “Maybe I should have asked for more.”

Now, as he feels the effects of a disease with no known cure, Tomassoni is fighting through his own legislation.

The ALS bill puts $20 million toward grants for ALS research and $5 million toward support for caregivers.

It passed the legislature unanimously.

“You see a bipartisan wide net that was cast to try and attack this issue in a way that hasn’t been done in any state before,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “And I’m just incredibly proud.”

Advocates for ALS patients said this legislation will improve the lives of families living with the disease.

“Senator Tomassoni, you are amplifying the voices of those living with ALS and shining a very bright spotlight on the urgent need for ALS research,” said Jennifer Hjelle, Executive Director of the ALS Association for North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

Tomassoni said he is hopeful this funding will help to provide better treatment options for future patients.

“The ultimate thank you is to my legislative colleagues,” Tomassoni said. “This is about making the future better. We can all be proud of that. This is truly a good day.”

Tomassoni said he is grateful to his family for becoming his hands and his voice and to his coworkers for helping get the bill through the legislature.

