Two suspects arrested after MRVDTF drug, weapons investigation

On Wednesday, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed two search...
On Wednesday, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed two search warrants in the City of Mankato as part of a drug and weapons investigation, leading to the arrest of two men.(Pixabay.com | Pixabay.com)
By Hal Senal
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two men are in Blue Earth County Jail after a drug and weapons arrest.

On Wednesday, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed two search warrants in the City of Mankato as part of a drug and weapons investigation.

Agents with the MRVDTF executed two search warrants as part of a drug and weapons investigation.

The first warrant was executed at an address on Bunting Lane.

During execution agents located synthetic cannabinoids, an Mbox, 30 fentanyl pill, psilocybin mushrooms and a loaded handgun magazine in the home of 39 year old Anthony Pierre Atkins.

Atkins, a convicted felon, was out on bail after previous MRVDTF weapons investigation. He was scheduled to be sentenced in that case on April 13.

He is currently in the Blue Earth County Jail facing charges of felon in possession of ammunition and 5th-degree drug possession.

The second warrant was executed on the 100 block of South Broad Street.

During the execution of that warrant, agents seized 10 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of Ecstasy, 90 grams of mushrooms, numerous THC oil cartridges, suboxone strips, marijuana and a stolen 9mm handgun.

Three guns including an assault rifle were also seized.

Terrell McNeal, 21, was arrested during the warrant.

He is currently in the Blue Earth County Jail, facing numerous charges; some of which include first-degree sales, second-degree possession, fifth-degree sales and receiving stolen property.

