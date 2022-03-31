Your Photos
VINE seeking public’s help identifying vandalism suspect

VINE Faith in Action is asking for help in finding out who damaged their property.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is asking for help in finding out who damaged their property.

On their Facebook page, VINE officials wrote that cameras caught a vandal who broke a window and damaged the outside of the VINE Adult Community Center with a large rock early Sunday morning.

Please help us identify this man. Early Sunday morning (2:30 am) our cameras caught a vandal who broke a window and...

Posted by VINE Faith in Action on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The police have filed a report, but have not found the suspect yet.

If you recognize the young man in the pictures, VINE asks you to give them a call at (507) 387-1666.

