What is an Area Learning Center?

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Area Learning Centers (ALCs) serve students who might be at risk.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, an area learning center provides all-inclusive educational services to enrolled secondary students throughout the year.

ALCs provide extended learning opportunities for students who need to make up lost credits and work toward completing their graduation requirements.

“Not every student is successful in the traditional way that we deliver education today, and it just gives them, I think, a sense of hope that they can actually get to the end and get that degree, which is the most important thing for them for moving on to the next phase in their lives,” said Dr. Jason Miller, principal at Waseca Junior and Senior High School.

In Waseca, the Area Learning Center serves around 75 students.

Visit the Minnesota Department of Education’s website or the Waseca Area Learning Center’s website for more information.

