Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wild give defenseman Alex Goligoski a 2-year, $4M extension

Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski (47) keeps Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) at bay as he...
Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski (47) keeps Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) at bay as he assists goalie Cam Talbot defending the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Goligoski is in his first season with the Wild, his home-state club. He has two goals, 26 assists and a team-leading plus-34 rating in 58 games. His new deal runs through the 2023-24 season. The Wild also have defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon signed for six and five more years, respectively.

Goligoski played at Grand Rapids High School and the University of Minnesota before making his NHL debut with Pittsburgh in 2007. He played for Dallas and Arizona before landing with the Wild, and has seven goals and 14 assists in 43 career playoff games.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

Grizzlies Celebrate Fraser Cup Title
Grizzlies Celebrate Fraser Cup Title
Minnesota State junior forward Brendan Furry, center, is interviewed during Maverick Hockey...
Furry takes a moment to reflect ahead of next week’s Frozen Four matchup
Quick Hits: Furry takes a moment to reflect ahead of next week’s Frozen Four matchup against Gophers
Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay skates against Bowling Green during an NCAA hockey game on...
Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay named Hobey Hat Trick Finalist
Costa Rica's Brandon Aguilera, below, and United States' Yunus Musah battle for the ball during...
US returns to World Cup despite 2-0 loss at Costa Rica