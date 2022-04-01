2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato officials say an early morning bomb threat did not pose an imminent concern for safety Friday.

Authorities searched and cleared the building following the threat made on Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center. Both buildings reopened at 4 p.m.

Friday afternoon, officials with the Mankato Department of Public Safety said they have identified and apprehended two suspects in connection to the threats. The identities of the suspects were not made public.

Both university officials and local law enforcement has said that there are no longer any threats to the campus.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the investigation remains ongoing.

