Bethany Lutheran College AD steps down

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College announced Friday that Athletics Director Don Westphal will be stepping down from his current role.

Westphal will be joining the college’s Advance Department as the director of the Bethany Fund and Annual Giving.

A 29-year staff member of the college, he previously served as the college’s director of admissions.

I have been personally blessed to work alongside my colleagues in the athletic office and to serve in a role to witness the tremendous amount of growth and leadership they daily provide to our student-athletes and the entire Bethany campus, and I look forward to continuing to celebrate their efforts and achievements in my new role at Bethany.

