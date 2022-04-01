Your Photos
Bethany Lutheran College AD steps down

Bethany Lutheran College announced Friday that Athletics Director Don Westphal will be stepping down from his current role.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College announced Friday that Athletics Director Don Westphal will be stepping down from his current role.

Westphal will be joining the college’s Advance Department as the director of the Bethany Fund and Annual Giving.

A 29-year staff member of the college, he previously served as the college’s director of admissions.

