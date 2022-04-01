Your Photos
Blue Earth County recognizes National County Government Month in April

By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Association of Counties has encouraged counties across the nation to raise public awareness since 1991.

Counties provide public health services, administer justice, keep communities safe, and foster economic opportunities among many other services.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Counties THRIVE.” The concept is to highlight how impactful the counties are on people’s lives.

“Really important, I think for folks in the community to understand the work the county does because they do impact a lot of people throughout their lives. This is one opportunity we have to make folks aware that county government exists, and we are here to serve the people metallic element the community,” Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said.

Blue Earth County says they take pride in their efforts to protect and enhance the health, well-being and safety of their residents.

Visit the Blue Earth County website for more information.

