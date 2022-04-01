Your Photos
Prairie Ridge Golf Course opens for spring season

Spring is here, and with the return of the season comes the return of golfing.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring is here, and with the return of the season comes the return of golfing.

Prairie Ridge in Janesville welcomed golfers back on the turf Friday.

It’s one of the state’s first golf courses to open up this year.

Many are still waiting on warmer temperatures and drier ground, but Prairie Ridge said it wanted to get an early start.

“We always try to be the first ones to the punch, and it seems like everyone is excited in the springtime to get out. We try to capitalize on that opportunity. The course is ready to go, and we’re ready for them,” stated Jakob Lehrke, Prairie Ridge Grounds Superintendent.

