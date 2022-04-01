Someone You Should Know: Renee Solomon Wise

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Someone You Should Know features Renee Solomon Wise, a woman who is taking all of her life experiences and using them to help others.

“I roll out of bed in the morning and it’s like ‘okay, Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ I am that person you hate in the morning before you’ve had your coffee,” Solomon Wise said.

Contagious laughter and a contagious zeal for life led her to her current role as the director of the Forever Well program at the Mankato Family YMCA.

“I am just kind of a cheery person in general. We live a family lifestyle of healthy living, recreation, it just kind of made sense for me to come in here, to see what I could do to kind of pull folks together,” Solomon Wise said.

It’s a program that helps those 55 years and older stay active and connected in a variety of ways, not just through physical exercise.

“I am a big proponent of making sure you are active in the community, especially through volunteerism, getting out and meeting people, This program encourages people to get out and volunteer more,” she said.

She is no stranger to volunteerism, having volunteered over the years and serving numerous area nonprofits ranging from food shelves to MRCI to the Mankato Pickleball Association.

“Getting out and meeting people and finding out what their needs are, that’s what I enjoy doing,” she said.

Solomon Wise knows that living her best life means helping others do the same.

“You can either choose to be an optimist or a pessimist. I choose to be a positive person. I try to bring a lot of sunshine to a person’s day, not only through my laughter but just through what I try to offer people,” Solomon Wise said.

