Warmer temps and scattered rain this weekend

Little by little we are finally starting to warm up! Today’s 10 Day Forecast has quite a few 50s and ZERO high temperatures in the 20s and 30s. In addition to warmer temps, we are tracking a few systems that could bring scattered rain and/or snow showers through next week.

A few lingering clouds are possible first thing Saturday morning, but they won’t be around for long. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs climbing into the low 50s.

Another, more potent system will move across Minnesota on Sunday into Sunday night. Our latest model runs are suggesting that this could be a bit stronger than we originally thought. Precipitation amounts in the quarter to half-inch or more range are possible, with up to a couple inches of snow possible across central and far southeastern Minnesota.

Monday and most of Tuesday will be dry and warmer with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. A third system will bring a more widespread chance of measurable rain from late Tuesday through Wednesday into Thursday. While it is still early, our latest forecast models are suggesting that we could get at least a half inch of rain that will be, once again, followed by a little snow as the system wraps up. We’ll be watching things closely and will continue to bring you updates as we get closer. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.