April showers, wet snow at times

Mostly Clear for tonight with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

More rain returns Sunday morning/afternoon, mixing with or changing to wet snow Sunday night. Minor slushy accumulations will be possible north of I-90 by Monday morning. A slow-moving system will bring prolonged precipitation chances heading into mid-week, mainly rain but possibly mixed with snow Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.