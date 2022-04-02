Your Photos
April showers, wet snow at times

By Tom Clements
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Mostly Clear for tonight with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

More rain returns Sunday morning/afternoon, mixing with or changing to wet snow Sunday night. Minor slushy accumulations will be possible north of I-90 by Monday morning. A slow-moving system will bring prolonged precipitation chances heading into mid-week, mainly rain but possibly mixed with snow Wednesday night.

