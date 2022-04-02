Dozens of county employees face discipline over COVID shots

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - More than 100 Hennepin County employees could be suspended or fired if they don’t meet next week’s deadline for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

County officials say all unvaccinated employees have until Thursday to prove to human resources that they are vaccinated, after which those who fail to comply will face disciplinary action.

The county board voted in November to require its nearly 9,000 employees to get vaccinated unless they received religious or medical exemptions.

Officials from several unions representing county workers say the majority of the staffers facing suspension or termination are low-wage workers and many are women.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.