Former Minnesota State teammates reunite with Vikings

A former Minnesota State Mavericks football star is coming back to Minnesota after signing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
By Rob Clark
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A former Minnesota State Mavericks football star is coming back to Minnesota after signing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings are adding some depth to the offensive line after acquiring guard Chris Reed.

Reed played with the Indianapolis Colts this past season. He played in 14 games and started in six of those contests.

The deal is reportedly a two-year contract.

Before playing for the Colts, Reed spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins.

Before his NFL career, Reed starred for the Mavericks helping the team pick up over 3,600 yards on the ground in his senior season with MSU.

Minnesota acquiring plenty of depth along the line this offseason and head coach Kevin O’Connell expects a competition at right guard while the other four spots are set.

It’ll be a reunion of sorts for Reed and Adam Thielen, with the two playing together at MSU from 2010-12.

