Meet Hank, New Ulm’s police dog in training

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a new officer in training at the New Ulm Police Department.

Meet Hank, a 2-year-old German Shepard who will soon patrol the streets with his handler, Officer Andrew Kuester.

“It’s always been a dream of mine. I like dogs,” Kuester stated.

Kuester has been with the department for about a year.

He said having a police dog is something he’s hoped for.

“I’ve always wanted to be a K9 handler. I’ve been wanting to do it since I went to school,” Kuester added.

And when the opportunity presented itself, he went for it.

The duo attends training together each weekday.

“It’s eight hours a day. They teach everything as far as obedience, apprehension work, agility work, tracking, stuff like that,” Kuester described.

When he’s not in training, Hank rides along with Kuester in his patrol vehicle to prepare for the job.

After the 14-week course, he’ll be the town’s second active K9 unit.

He’ll accompany Kuester on calls and assist with sniffing out narcotics, search-and-rescues and defending law enforcement.

“He will be trained in heroin, meth, cocaine and also the location of, say a person with dementia that walks away, or a lost child or a suspect,” Kuester explained.

But Hank is more than Kuester’s partner on the job.

“It lives with me and has an outdoor kennel and an indoor kennel. So it’s part of the family,” Kuester said.

