Minnesota farmers feeling impacts of bird flu outbreak

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - Halvorson Farms was started in 1988 by Kim Halvorson-Kitzman. She started with nothing and just 10 years later she had three barns.

She remembers the last time bird flu hit Minnesota’s poultry farmers.

“In 2015 there were no, wasn’t an insurance to cover them,” Halvorson-Kitzman said. “It took the federal government some time to try and get something in place.”

Fast-forward to 2022, and avian influenza cases have been reported across the country, including in multiple counties in Minnesota.

Minnesota has some of the highest numbers of turkey production in the entire country, now with more resources at their disposal than they did in 2015 they can be better prepared for bird flu in 2022.

Minnesota turkey growers spent much of 2016 and 2017 crafting a plan in case the virus came back.

“We have more tools in place and anyone who is a workman knows it is all about having good tools,” Halvorson-Kitzman said.

Tools include improved testing labs and insurance policies. The Avian Influenza adds to the list of struggles farmers have had in 2022 which has been riddled with increasing costs and staffing shortages.

Despite the problems that come with the bird flu, the turkeys that shoppers pick up while getting their groceries are safe.

“Before any of my flocks ship I am required by law to take a certain amount of blood samples and a certain number of fat samples and those all go to a lab,” Halvorson-Kitzman said. “There is not a bird that leaves this farm until it is proven that they are healthy.”

