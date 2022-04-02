Your Photos
MSU gaining national exposure with second straight Frozen Four appearance

By Rob Clark
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Frozen Four is coming up next week, and the MSU men’s hockey team will be making its second straight appearance in the competition.

The program continues to build on what’s now its fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance and is starting to turn heads at the national level with more exposure on the way this coming week.

“For Minnesota State to go into this tournament with the upper class that they have between the junior and senior class, that translates really well because of the fact that they’re following the same blueprint other teams have to win a national championship. I think that right now they’re a bit under the radar nationally. I think a lot of people are starting to realize Minnesota State has this blossoming program that’s only going to be headed in the right direction. I think they’re still very much under the radar in the east which is why I’m looking forward to them coming to Boston because I think they’ll open people’s eyes, and more than likely younger players eyes in terms of the fact, hey if I don’t play on the East Coast, Minnesota State maybe a nice place to play,” said Dave Starman, College/International Hockey Analyst.

The Mavericks take on the Minnesota Gophers this Thursday at 7:30 on ESPNU in Boston for a spot in the national championship.

KEYC News Now will be in Boston for daily updates leading up to the game.

