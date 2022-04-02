Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Muslim community prepares for holy month of Ramadan

This weekend marks the beginning of Ramadan.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend marks the beginning of Ramadan.

It’s a Muslim holy month that centers around prayer, self-reflection and fasting.

It’s one of the Five Pillars of Islam that celebrates the revelation of the Quran.

The Islamic sacred book was given as guidance to Muhammad, who founded the religion.

Those who observe Ramadan will fast each day from sunrise to sunset.

“Muslims believe that Satan is locked in this month, so the prevention of doing sins and getting closer to Allah, or God, is much easier and much more important,” stated Awais Garni, Student Advisor of the Muslim Student Association at MSU.

Ramadan starts and ends according to the lunar calendar.

This year, it will run until May 2.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

Muslim community prepares for holy month of Ramadan
Golf balls lie in the grass at Prairie Ridge Golf Course Friday, April 1, 2022, in Janesville,...
Prairie Ridge Golf Course opens for spring season
Someone You Should Know: Renee Solomon Wise
Someone You Should Know: Renee Solomon Wise
This week’s Someone You Should Know features Renee Solomon Wise, a woman who is taking all of...
Someone You Should Know: Renee Solomon Wise