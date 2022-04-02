Muslim community prepares for holy month of Ramadan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend marks the beginning of Ramadan.

It’s a Muslim holy month that centers around prayer, self-reflection and fasting.

It’s one of the Five Pillars of Islam that celebrates the revelation of the Quran.

The Islamic sacred book was given as guidance to Muhammad, who founded the religion.

Those who observe Ramadan will fast each day from sunrise to sunset.

“Muslims believe that Satan is locked in this month, so the prevention of doing sins and getting closer to Allah, or God, is much easier and much more important,” stated Awais Garni, Student Advisor of the Muslim Student Association at MSU.

Ramadan starts and ends according to the lunar calendar.

This year, it will run until May 2.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.