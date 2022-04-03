Your Photos
1 dead, 5 injured in 4 separate Minneapolis shootings

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - Minneapolis police on Sunday were investigating multiple shootings overnight that left one man dead and five people injured in four separate incidents.

Police say two people are in custody. The shootings were reported at 9:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

One man who was shot Saturday night suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died Sunday at a hospital. The other five people who were shot are expected to survive. Officials have not said if any of the shootings were related.

