Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama.

The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death, WALA reports.

The Navarre, Florida, mother was last seen alive on Sunday, March 27, when she met with her ex, Marcus Spanevelo, to swap custody of their child. Sheriff Bob Johnson said he expects murder charges to be filed against Spanevelo.

The sheriff said Spanevelo has a connection to the property where Carli’s body was found, but he would not reveal what led them to search the barn.

Spanevelo is in jail in Tennessee where he was arrested on Saturday on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation, and destruction of evidence.

Johnson said Spanevelo has been uncooperative with investigators throughout the case, and he expects him to fight extradition.

The sheriff said Carli’s four-year-old daughter was found unharmed and is now in a safe environment.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

A mass grave has been discovered in the town of Bucha in the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital...
GRAPHIC: Mass grave, bodies in streets found as Russian troops move
Jon Batiste won album of the year honors at the Grammy Awards, giving him five trophies on a...
Hollywood Minute: Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic win big at 64th Grammys
Henderson Police Officers Sterling Candland, left, and Carlos Chorens helped 75-year-old Rose...
Officers reunite 75-year-old homeless woman with family
More than a year after the officers found the 75-year-old living on the streets, she’s safe and...
Nevada police officers help rescue homeless woman, reunite her with family
Rindy Merrifield, a victim of a fender bender robbery, is sharing her story in hopes it helps...
Woman robbed after thief intentionally rear-ended her on highway