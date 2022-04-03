Woman who survived crash struck by 1st responder in vehicle

SILVER LAKE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who got out her vehicle after a crash near Silver Lake was struck by an SUV driven by a first responder.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Rhiannon Phillippi, of Hutchinson, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Phillippi crashed on Highway 7 in McLeod County around 11 a.m. Saturday before she was hit by a vehicle driven by Silver Lake Fire Chief Dale Kosek. No further details about the incident were released. The patrol said there were dry road conditions at the time.

