Woman who survived crash struck by 1st responder in vehicle

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SILVER LAKE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who got out her vehicle after a crash near Silver Lake was struck by an SUV driven by a first responder.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Rhiannon Phillippi, of Hutchinson, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Phillippi crashed on Highway 7 in McLeod County around 11 a.m. Saturday before she was hit by a vehicle driven by Silver Lake Fire Chief Dale Kosek. No further details about the incident were released. The patrol said there were dry road conditions at the time.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

