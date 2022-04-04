Mavericks post 44 runs in series sweep against Duluth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 16-4 Minnesota State baseball team wrapped up a three-game series with Minnesota Duluth on Sunday at Bowyer Field.

The Mavericks scored six runs on eight hits in the fourth inning to defeat the Bulldogs 13-1 in seven innings. Minnesota State dominated the weekend series, outscoring Duluth 44-2.

Next up, MSU travels to Southwest Minnesota State for a double header on Wednesday.

