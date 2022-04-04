Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mavericks post 44 runs in series sweep against Duluth

The Mavericks improve to 16-4 on the season after an explosive performance against NSIC foe,...
The Mavericks improve to 16-4 on the season after an explosive performance against NSIC foe, Minnesota Duluth.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 16-4 Minnesota State baseball team wrapped up a three-game series with Minnesota Duluth on Sunday at Bowyer Field.

The Mavericks scored six runs on eight hits in the fourth inning to defeat the Bulldogs 13-1 in seven innings. Minnesota State dominated the weekend series, outscoring Duluth 44-2.

Next up, MSU travels to Southwest Minnesota State for a double header on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Mike Hastings sits down with Sports Director Rob Clark ahead of Thursday's game against...
Mavericks set for Boston
The No. 15 Mavericks fell short in game two against Wayne State.
No. 15 Minnesota State splits doubleheader with Wayne State
UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game
"I’m looking forward to them coming to Boston because I think they’ll open people’s eyes."
MSU gaining national exposure with second straight Frozen Four appearance