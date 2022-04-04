Mavericks set for Boston

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU men’s hockey team’s toughest test of the season comes Thursday in the Frozen Four. Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with head coach Mike Hastings ahead of the match-up.

Coach, last year it was MSU, St. Cloud State in the Frozen Four, this year it’s MSU and another in-state rival with Minnesota. I don’t feel like we could have a better match-up for the fans with a spot to the national title game on the line?

“Yeah, you know, I remember when I first came to town, I heard the question, when are you playing the Gophers? I could tell everybody we’re playing them next Thursday, the history there of some of the, looking back at the history of our program, one of the most talked about series was against the University of Minnesota, 3 OTs, now we’re in a different time, but there’s a lot on the line. We’re going to try and win Thursday and get to the national championship. We know them, they know us, we haven’t played them, but I’m sure they’ve watched us, and we’ve watched them. It should be a great match-up,” said Mike Hastings, MSU head coach.

We were just talking about the difference the week for a Frozen Four is compared to a regular week, for the team to have the experience last year, how does that help with the preparation I guess, that week where you have all the interviews, the extra stuff that goes into being part of a Frozen Four?

“You know we’re going to draw on that experience, even sitting down with our leadership group early this week, planning our week, the week in between, regional to a Frozen Four. We’ve done that before, sitting down, discussing it. They’re not as wide eyed as they were a year ago. It’s different because we’re doing this outside of the pandemic, we can have friends and family come to Boston and be a part of it. That’s a bit different, but as far as the day to day, guys have an idea of what’s coming. Anytime you have experience, that’s something I wish I could give a freshman when they walk in the door. You don’t get to give that, you have to earn that. These guys have earned the experience that they have and hopefully that’ll be a strength,” said Hastings.

To have a full crowd for the Frozen Four, how does that add to the atmosphere?

“Well a couple things, I can tell you here in this building alone, last two times we were in here, pretty special. Environment, energy, excitement, whether it’s for you or against you. For these young men to go out and compete for what they’re competing for and be able to have the people surrounding that at TD Garden, you’re in Boston, what’s on the line, that’s exciting. It’s an opportunity they’re looking forward to, excited about, but they’re really focused on the preparation going into it, and it’ll get here soon enough,” Hastings added.

