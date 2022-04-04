Mayo Clinic partners with DAISY Foundation to introduce award for nurses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic is partnering with the DAISY Foundation to recognize area nurses.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is recognized in more than 5,000 healthcare facilities worldwide, and aims to reward nurses who provide compassion and service to patients.

DAISY Award winners are nominated by patients and their families.

Winners will be announced four times each year and will be available to both registered and licensed practical nurses.

”Nurses who provide extraordinary care, so our nurses continuously provide compassionate and exceptional care and deserve that professional recognition that the DAISY Award can offer to us. It’s great to have a new way to honor and recognize the hardworking commitment of the highest quality care that we provide to our patients,” said Lisa McConnell of the Mayo Clinic Health System.

If you’d like to nominate a nurse visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org/DAISYAWARD.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.