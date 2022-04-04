Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mayo Clinic partners with DAISY Foundation to introduce award for nurses

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is recognized in more than 5,000 healthcare facilities worldwide
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic is partnering with the DAISY Foundation to recognize area nurses.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is recognized in more than 5,000 healthcare facilities worldwide, and aims to reward nurses who provide compassion and service to patients.

DAISY Award winners are nominated by patients and their families.

Winners will be announced four times each year and will be available to both registered and licensed practical nurses.

”Nurses who provide extraordinary care, so our nurses continuously provide compassionate and exceptional care and deserve that professional recognition that the DAISY Award can offer to us. It’s great to have a new way to honor and recognize the hardworking commitment of the highest quality care that we provide to our patients,” said Lisa McConnell of the Mayo Clinic Health System.

If you’d like to nominate a nurse visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org/DAISYAWARD.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Mayo Clinic partners with DAISY Foundation to introduce award for nurses
Senator Chuck Grassley
Grassley pushes for lower prescription costs on Senate floor
Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.
Suave deodorant sprays recalled due to elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen
Gov. Tim Walz joined Sen. David Tomassoni and family, a bipartisan group of legislators, and...
Gov. Walz signs bill investing in ALS research