More rain this week, a warmer weekend ahead

For the third week in a row we are tracking a midweek storm system that could bring thunder and rain followed by snow, wind and cold. The coldest cold will only last for a couple of days - Thursday and Friday - with warmer 50s to mid 60s in the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

Our midweek system starts tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing in the morning and continuing throughout the day. Temps will climb back into the upper 40s to low 50s but it will be breezy. One to two tenths of an inch of rain or more is possible tomorrow. Scattered showers will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temps will climb into the upper 40s on Wednesday, but after the system passes on Wednesday afternoon temperatures will begin to drop. Thursday will be windy and cold with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s on Thursday afternoon. Not the greatest weather for the Minnesota Twins’ opening day. Maybe we can talk them into moving it to Friday.

Rain and snow will end Thursday night and conditions will gradually improve on Friday. The wind will decrease and highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s on Friday afternoon.

The weekend is looking much better with sunshine and highs ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s, possibly warmer in some places. Enjoy the weekend, because we are monitoring the potential of yet another system that could bring more wind, rain, snow and cold early next week.

