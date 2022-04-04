Your Photos
No. 15 Minnesota State splits doubleheader with Wayne State

The No. 15 Mavericks fell short in game two against Wayne State.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 15th-ranked Minnesota State softball team split its Sunday double header with Wayne State to move to 22-8 on the season.

The Mavericks took game one in five innings, 8-0. The Wildcats responded in game two, winning 2-1.

Next up, MSU hits the road for a doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State on Wednesday.

