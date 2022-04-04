No. 15 Minnesota State splits doubleheader with Wayne State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 15th-ranked Minnesota State softball team split its Sunday double header with Wayne State to move to 22-8 on the season.

The Mavericks took game one in five innings, 8-0. The Wildcats responded in game two, winning 2-1.

Next up, MSU hits the road for a doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State on Wednesday.

