Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Salvation Army will offer grocery assistance for Easter season

The Salvation Army is hoping to brighten some lives during a cloud-filled week by providing a special kind of light— food vouchers for use this Easter season.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army is hoping to brighten some lives during a cloud-filled week by providing a special kind of light— food vouchers for use this Easter season.

This is a one-time, in-person event held by the Salvation Army, in the Youth Center at 700 S Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

Applications must be completed between 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Applicants must bring the following with them:

  • Photo ID
  • Proof of Government Assistance (WIC, Food Stamps, Minnesota Care, SSDI, SSI or TANF)
  • Proof of Address.

Grocery Vouchers will be issued the same day only, for those who qualify.

For this program, each qualified household will receive $50 in grocery vouchers to Cub West, on Riverfront Dr.

These vouchers will only be for grocery items.

“We recognize that everything costs more money these days,” said Lieutenant Andy Wheeler, one of the officers in charge of the Mankato Salvation Army. “So, we are grateful to offer this great assistance yet again. It is so hard for struggling families to have to choose between buying much needed medication, or fueling up their vehicles, or groceries for a special Easter meal. With this program, we will be able to provide a little relief for those who desperately need it.”

Salvation Army programs provide assistance with food through our Noon Feeding Program, housing, spiritual care and more.

For more information visit the Salvation Army’s site.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Salvation Army will offer grocery assistance for Easter season
A nurse wearing a green uniform and stethoscope.
Mayo Clinic partners with DAISY Foundation to introduce award for nurses
Mayo Clinic partners with DAISY Foundation to introduce award for nurses
Jessica Reedstrom celebrated her 35th birthday Sunday with family and friends. The...
Stage 4 breast cancer patient celebrates 35th birthday