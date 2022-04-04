Salvation Army will offer grocery assistance for Easter season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army is hoping to brighten some lives during a cloud-filled week by providing a special kind of light— food vouchers for use this Easter season.

This is a one-time, in-person event held by the Salvation Army, in the Youth Center at 700 S Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

Applications must be completed between 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Applicants must bring the following with them:

Photo ID

Proof of Government Assistance (WIC, Food Stamps, Minnesota Care, SSDI, SSI or TANF)

Proof of Address.

Grocery Vouchers will be issued the same day only, for those who qualify.

For this program, each qualified household will receive $50 in grocery vouchers to Cub West, on Riverfront Dr.

These vouchers will only be for grocery items.

“We recognize that everything costs more money these days,” said Lieutenant Andy Wheeler, one of the officers in charge of the Mankato Salvation Army. “So, we are grateful to offer this great assistance yet again. It is so hard for struggling families to have to choose between buying much needed medication, or fueling up their vehicles, or groceries for a special Easter meal. With this program, we will be able to provide a little relief for those who desperately need it.”

Salvation Army programs provide assistance with food through our Noon Feeding Program, housing, spiritual care and more.

For more information visit the Salvation Army’s site.

