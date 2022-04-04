Stage 4 breast cancer patient celebrates 35th birthday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Reedstrom celebrated her 35th birthday Sunday with family and friends.

The mother-of-four was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2016.

After chemotherapy, radiation and surgeries, she went into remission.

But the cancer returned in 2019, and this time, it had spread to her bones, liver and lungs.

Now in stage four, Reedstrom continues her fight.

“This has been almost six years that she’s been battling cancer in some form,” said Reedstrom’s friend Anna Reichel.

There’s a reason she keeps going.

“Without my kids, I don’t know if I would be where I am at all, because they give me a reason to wake up every day,” Reedstrom stated.

Last month, Reedstrom suffered a seizure that revealed the cancer had reached her brain.

She now requires constant care that her husband, Kyle, provides.

“You want your husband to be there for you, and be with you, during these hard times,” Reedstrom added.

But it’s eliminated a source of income for the family.

That’s where her friends stepped in to help, organizing a birthday fundraiser.

“She’s an inspiration for all of us, so we wanted to get the community together to celebrate her,” Reichel explained. “We have taco in a bag, and we also have a live band, and we have a craft sale and a kids zone.”

Hundreds of people attended the celebration.

“Without support like this, I would feel really alone and not loved the way that I am,” Reedstrom mentioned.

Reedstrom is starting a new treatment plan to slow the cancer’s progression.

“She just finished ten treatments of radiation and is starting on a new medication. We are all super hopeful,” said Reedstrom’s friend Kim Luiken. “We believe in miracles, and we’re gonna get one.”

Donations are being collected online on Reedstrom’s GoFundMe.

