USDA reports change in planting numbers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As spring begins to bloom and temperatures warm up, farmers are gearing up to plant their crops.

The USDA released its “Prospective Planning Report”, and found farmers will plant roughly 3.9-million acres with soybeans instead of corn.

This will be just the second time in the last thirteen years that we’ll see more soybeans than corn.

Agriculture experts say that this shift in planting numbers will likely have an effect on crop prices in the upcoming year.

”Fertilizer costs in many areas have more than doubled over what they were last year, so for farmers that haven’t locked in their fertilizer inputs for this year and their fertilizer costs, it makes it easy to maybe switch some planned corn acres over to soybeans,” said Kent Thiesse of MinnStar Bank.

Farmers are expected to begin planting in late April or early May.

