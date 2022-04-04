Your Photos
UPDATE: No active threat to Windom school, students as investigation continues

The Windom School District is investigating after officials say a threat was received at the Middle High School.
By Nick Beck
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - The investigation continues following a threat Monday morning at the Windom Area Junior and Senior High School building.

Authorities say there is no active threat to the school or students.

According to a release by the Windom Police Department, authorities were alerted by the school to the threat around 8:15 Monday morning.

As a precaution, students in grades 5 through 12 at the Middl/ High School were evacuated as authorities conducted a search.

Students were reunited with their parents in the morning through a coordinated effort of the Windom School District, Palmer Bussing and Windom Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

