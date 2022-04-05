Your Photos
63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot cooking oil on her during an argument.(Brothers_Art/Getty Images via Canva)
By Nicole Sanders and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after pouring hot cooking oil over her roommate at an assisted living center, police said.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House in St. Louis on March 7.

Davis’ roommate poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

