Akito Hirose leads Minnesota State defense with 24 assists entering Frozen Four

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Sophomore Akito Hirose leads Minnesota State’s defense with 24 assists entering the Frozen Four.

Hirose joined KEYC’s Mary Rominger prior to leaving for Boston on Tuesday.

Mary Rominger: “We’ve seen the rise of your defensive play in the last two seasons, now playing in the top pairing with Jack McNeely. Can you talk about how the past two seasons have progressed for your play?”

Akito Hirose: “Yeah, coming in as a freshman, I think playing with solid senior defensemen like Jack really helped me establish myself at the college level. And then just coming in the second year, it really gave me a sense of comfort, and we kind of already had that chemistry, which just allowed my game to keep growing.”

MR: “In this last matchup against Notre Dame, the defensive unit blocked 15 shots en route to a shutout win. What’s the mentality when you guys are playing in a one-goal game and you are putting your bodies on the line, doing everything you can to make sure that the puck doesn’t go in as any scoring from the other team is going to be detrimental to the game?”

AH: “Well, I think our mindset is always the same. We’re a strong defensive team. We got good defensive forwards and a strong decor, and we’re backed by the best goalie in the country, so that always helps. I think we’re just trying to keep the shots to the outside and let Dryden [McKay] play his game, which he does very well.”

MR: “And matching up with Minnesota, you guys played them last year and won 4-0 in a big defensive game from Dryden McKay and the rest of the lads. How do you guys view this upcoming game against the Gophers this time around, as a victory here could allow you guys to play in the program’s first championship game?”

AH: “Yeah, I think we’re just looking at it as another game. We’re just doing our dailies, getting our daily routines done, and then just sticking to our game plan because, at the end of the day, the job is not finished yet. So we’re just staying focused, staying dialed in.”

MR: “For you, being a sophomore, what emotions are going through your mind? As long as you’ve been on this team, there’s been success in reaching the Frozen Four in both seasons. So how do you continue to grow from last season to try and make the most of this moment? Because there’s a lot of time that goes into playing hockey and a lot of hours dedicated to reaching this point.”

AH: “Yeah, I think me, personally, and us, we’ve talked about it as a group, just not to be satisfied. We were here last year and we couldn’t get the job done, so we’re just ready for another kick at the can here and, hopefully, we’ll get it done this time.”

MR: “Keeping the composure that you have, knowing that you have Dryden McKay behind you, talk about the confidence that he gives you guys and what you’ve seen up to this point in the tournament.”

AH: “Well, obviously, when you have a spectacular goalie like Dryden, that gives you just a sense of confidence whenever you’re a half-step behind or you find yourself making a bad play. You always know that Dryden is right there and he’s got your back, so that’s a big factor in the confidence and is key of our D-core.”

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will take the ice against in-state rival Minnesota for a chance to play in the national championship game against the winner of the Michigan-Denver game. The puck will drop between the Mavericks and Gophers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, with the game being broadcast on ESPNU.

Make sure to visit KEYC.com/Sports and watch KEYC News Now all week long for additional coverage from Boston.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.